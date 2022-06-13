Deadly Georgia Amber Alert: Covington man sent his child’s mother death threats months before

Note: If you have thoughts of harming yourself and others, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours in English and Spanish, at 1-800-273-8255 and learn more online.

COVINGTON, Ga – Arrest documents out of Newton County reveal a history of harassment from the man authorities said shot and killed his child’s mother on Saturday then triggered an Amber Alert on Sunday that ended in a murder-suicide.

Almost a year before he killed his one-year-old daughter, his child’s mother and himself, Darian Javaris Bennett was told by a judge to stay away from his ex Keashawn Washington at the cost of his freedom.

According to authorities in Newton County, Bennett was arrested for making harassing phone calls and threatening to kill Washington in July of last year. A warrant for his arrest in November said he was texting and calling Washington repeatedly to terrorize her.

Those threats became a reality on the night of Saturday, June 11 when he shot and killed Washington and shot her mother Peggy Burns in the head. Burns was airlifted to the hospital and at last check, listed in critical condition.

Deputies said those threats of violence extended to his own child, Jaquari Bennett, who he shot and killed before taking his own life on the grounds of Riverdale First UMC on Sunday morning.

"When the policeman came to our office, his heart was broken and he was weary because he had just witnessed a young man kill a child," Riverdale UMC Pastor Phillip Armstrong recalled.

Armstrong said he believes the entire situation could’ve been avoided.

"This terrible tragedy, as well as terrible tragedies all across our country, is something that I believe that we can prevent through good mental health care, through being observant of our neighbors," he explained.

Armstrong said while he believes guns can be used for entertainment or protection, there should be more oversight into who can have one.

"At the price of all of these lives being lost, we need to control who has them and how many rounds they can fire in a minute," he stated.

While a condition of Bennett’s bond required him to avoid contact with Washington, authorities in Newton County said they don’t believe Washington filed a temporary protective order, which would have put additional restrictions around contact in place.

They said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and that they do believe this was a case of domestic violence.