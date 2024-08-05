Deadly drive-by shooting at Newton County vape shot: 1 dead, 1 arrested

article

An arrest has been made in a deadly drive-by shooting at a Newton County vape shop on Monday afternoon.

Elan Shabazz, 32, of Conyers, was arrested on charges of murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender probationer.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out shortly after 12:45 p.m. to a vape shop just off Interstate 20 at the Almon Road/Crowell Road exit. Deputies say they found 28-year-old Taywyn Mason of Covington suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Mason was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

The circumstances and motive behind the shooting remain under investigation.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ The Newton County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly shooting at a vape shop located along Crowell Road just south of I-20 on Aug. 5, 2024. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 3 p.m. and spotted a red car being towed away. FOX 5 crews on the ground spotted a truck with its window smashed out and a bullet hole in the side.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Shabazz was released last November after serving six years in prison for robbery and for additional offenses committed while in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.