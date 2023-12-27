At least 14 killed in crashes across Georgia during Christmas holiday

article

More than a dozen people have died in crashes across Georgia over the Christmas holiday travel period, state officials say.

As of Wednesday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Safety says that 14 people have been reported killed in wrecks between Friday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., and the end of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Officials say there have also been deadly wrecks in Atlanta, Albany, Newnan, Colquitt, Grovetown, Hinesville, and Waycross. Other fatal crashes have been reported in Cobb, Paulding, and Cherokee counties.

DRIVING HOME AFTER CHRISTMAS? HERE ARE THE BEST AND WORST TIMES FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL

These tragic numbers may increase as officials receive more information from local partners.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday period, 23 people were killed in 18 traffic crashes across the state.

"This time of year, there is an increase in social gatherings with our friends, loved ones, and work families where there is a greater likelihood of alcohol being consumed," said Georgia DPS Commissioner Colonel Billy Hitchens. "Always have a plan to have a sober driver to help make our roads safer for everyone. With multiple rideshare options available, there is no excuse for someone to drink and drive. If you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested."

Authorities are now preparing for the upcoming New Year's holiday travel period, which begins on Friday, Dec. 29.