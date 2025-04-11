Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down I-20 in Cobb County

article

Interstate 20 is shut down in both directions in Cobb County as deputies investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning near the interstate's exit to Riverside Drive.

What we know:

The Cobb Police Department tells FOX 5 that its STEP Unit has been called out to the scene to investigate the collision.

While the investigation is ongoing, officers have shut down both sides of the interstate.

What we don't know:

Details about the crash are limited and officials have not released the identity of the pedestrian.

It is not clear when the road may reopen.

What you can do:

Drivers should expect heavy delays while the investigation continues.

Commuters can use Highway 78, Veterans Memorial Highway, and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as alternate routes.