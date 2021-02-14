Daytona 500 under 'red flag' delay due to rain, lightning

article

"The Great American Race" is currently under a "red flag" as a lightning strike was detected in the area followed by heavy rain. The red flag was called around 3:40 p.m. ET after only 15 laps.

Jet dryers were seen out around the track around 3:50 p.m. ET, but just 10 minutes later heavy rains started to pour down on the Florida track.

A crowded field of 40 began the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 just after 3 p.m. ET.

The big one hit only 14 laps into the Daytona 500, triggered when Aric Almirola turned into pole-winner Alex Bowman and started a 16-car pileup.

Just minutes later, the race was stopped by lightning and fans who had been socially distanced in the grandstands instead had to seek shelter in the crowded concourse.

Christopher Bell pushed Almirola and forced the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to bobble as he tried to correct the car.

Among the cars that sent cars spinning and flying through the mud and getting torn up include Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch.

Hendrick Motorsports had put Bowman and Byron on the front row.

Derrike Cope was knocked out after only three laps, an ignominious end for the 62-year-old driver who won the 1990 Daytona 500.

Under a red flag, teams cannot fix touch their vehicles to fix them.

The FOX 5 Storm Team had been tracking some showers and thunderstorms just north of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. throughout the day. Some of those have prompted warnings for severe thunderstorms and even a possible tornado about 65 miles north of the track.

Saturday, officials were forced to cancel the final two practices before NASCAR's Daytona 500 in a season already altered because of the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

