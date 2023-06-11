Expand / Collapse search

Day of Action calls for changes at Stone Mountain Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Organizers are continuing their fight for change at Stone Mountain Park. The Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose, along with dozens of members of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition celebrated the third annual Day of Action by focusing on the controversial park.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Activists are calling on state leaders once again to make a change to a key feature of Stone Mountain.

Local NAACP leaders and others gathered Saturday at Stone Mountain Park for a "Day of Action."

They want the famous carving on the mountain removed and names changed around the park.

The Stone Mountain Action Coalition says it is all about transforming the park so that all Georgians will feel welcomes and safe there. At this time, there are streets in the park named after Confederate generals and leaders of the KKK.

The group says they will take every opportunity available to send a message for change at the park. 
 