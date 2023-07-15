Body of missing 16-year-old boy found near South Fulton apartment complex

article

Police in South Fulton says officers have located the body of a 16-year-old boy was disappeared last weekend.

Daven Beasley was last seen at his South Fulton home on Sunday. The teen took medication and family members became concerned after not hearing from him.

Family says Daven does not like to take his medication and he can get irritable from it, but they say Sunday there was nothing unusual about his behavior toward them. They just know he left the house that night to hang out with friends, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Friends say he was headed to the Camelot Apartments on Old National Highway, but his sister doesn’t know what he’d be doing there.

A search of that complex on Friday yield no clues, but officers resumed the search on Saturday. Police say officers found Daven’s body among heavy brush and trees in the surrounding woods. Investigators say his body had been there for an extended period.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

