Daughter of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt joins sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has become a familiar face at Spelman College. The Spelman sophomore has recently joined the Mu Pi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), the first historically Black sorority founded in 1908.

Zahara embarked on her undergraduate journey at the historically Black college in 2022. She reportedly introduced herself to her new sisters by saying, "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."

In a video from Essence, she can be seen dancing as she introduces herself to an enthusiastic crowd.

The Mu Pi chapter was founded in 1979.