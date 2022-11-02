'Date from hell': Woman steals man's truck, takes deputies on high-speed chase

Things did not go well for a Coweta County man who deputies say met a woman online. It was the couple's first date, but deputies say she apparently had other plans that included stealing his pickup truck and a high-speed chase with police.

Coweta County deputies say this might be the very definition of a "date from hell."

Deputies say the victim met Jenifer Lee Gray on a dating app. The couple started their evening at his Coweta County home for their first date. It did not go as planned, at least not for him.

"As they’re getting ready to go out for the evening, he’s getting ready, he hears his truck crank up in the driveway, and she’s left in it," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix.

Coweta deputies responding to the man's 911 call to report his stolen pickup say they spotted it with Gray behind the wheel. They say she refused to pull over and then accelerated to over 100 miles per hour.

"On the interstate, speeds were over 100 mph, she was driving recklessly, trying to swerve and hit our patrol car while he was attempting to do a PIT maneuver," said Sgt. Nix.

Jenifer Lee Gray (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies tried the pit maneuver and the video shows the truck did spin out, but they say Gray managed to get the pickup back under control.

She would not in round two.

Dating can be expensive even if it’s just dinner and a movie. In this case, it was, well the price of gas at over 100 miles an hour, then body damage from not one but two PIT maneuvers, the truck hit the ditch hard twice, and the tires were also flattened by stop sticks. So, this date ended up being an expensive one.

The 37-year-old Gray was charged with theft by taking and fleeing from police. She was booked into the Coweta County Jail.