$9.7B data center campus proposed in Troup County

article

The Brief Developers have asked officials to approve the construction of a $9.7 billion data center campus near LaGrange. Project West could bring hundreds of high-paying jobs and a nearly $10 billion investment to Troup County, developers say. Demand for data centers has ballooned in recent years due to the rapid growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.



A data center campus proposed to be constructed near LaGrange could bring nearly 600 jobs to Troup County.

Developers say the project, named Project West, would bring a nearly $10 billion investment over the next decade.

What we know:

The campus would cover over 513 acres near Interstate 85 and Hamilton Road in LaGrange.

Plans for the project include six 250,000-square-foot data buildings with a capacity of 600 megawatts.

A map of the proposed data center site (Courtesy of Project West)

A study by the Economic Impact Group LLC estimates that the project would generate 570 jobs with an average annual salary of $80,000 and contribute $762 million in net economic benefit to the city and county, developers said.

What they're saying:

The project is being led by LaGrange resident Joshua Harrison.

"We are excited to bring this level of investment and innovation to LaGrange," said Harrelson. "This project is not just about economic growth—it’s about creating long-term opportunities for the people of Troup County."

He said the project is working with Georgia Power and the City of LaGrange to secure the power needed for the data center infrastructure.

Big picture view:

Demand for data centers has ballooned in recent years due to the rapid growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and local governments in Georgia and across the country are competing for lucrative deals with big tech companies.

Nearly 100 data centers are already established in Georgia. The majority of these are in the metro Atlanta area.

But as data centers begin to move into more densely populated areas, some residents are pushing back over concerns about the economic, social and environmental health of their communities.

Last year, the Atlanta City Council approved ordinances prohibiting data centers around the Beltline or within a half-mile of transit centers such as MARTA stations or bus stops.

What's next:

If approved, the first phase of the project will be completed in 2028.

There is no word on which companies may be involved in the project.