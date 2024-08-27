Dashcam video: Driver slams into Georgia patrol car during traffic stop

A Statesboro police officer narrowly avoided serious injury after dashcam footage showed the moment his patrol car was hit during a traffic stop.

According to officials, the officer was conducting a traffic stop over the weekend when another driver slammed into the side of his vehicle.

"Fortunately the officer was not seriously injured in this incident, but a few more inches, and it would have been a different story," the Statesboro Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The department shared a video of the crash on Facebook as a reminder of how important Georgia's Move Over Law can be.

The law required drivers to change lanes when possible or to slow down upon approaching an emergency or public works vehicle with its lights activated.

Officials have not said whether the other driver involved in the crash will face any charges.