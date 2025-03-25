Dashcam: Driver tries to flee police in Gwinnett County parking lot

Gwinnett County police say a wanted driver laid drag while trying to escape from officers in a parking lot.

Dash-cam footage caught the moment the officers pinned the driver in with their patrol vehicles.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department shared the footage on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to officials, on March 8, officers on patrol on Jimmy Carter Boulevard got a Flock alert about a Dodge Charger that had fled from Lilburn police.

The officers spotted the car in the parking lot of Carter Rockbridge Plaza. Instead of stopping, the driver tried to flee, laying drag and hitting a patrol vehicle.

A screenshot of dashcam footage taken from a Gwinnett County patrol vehicle. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The chase ended after officials say the driver lost control and crashed into a retaining wall.

Dig deeper:

The driver, identified as Kevin Pineda-Pineda was placed under arrest and charged with reckless driving, laying drags, fleeing from police, open container, no insurance, suspended license, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and other traffic citations.

Officials say Pineda-Pineda also had a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation.