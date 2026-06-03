Watch | Dashcam captures child ejected in Gwinnett crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

The Brief A child was ejected from a vehicle during a three-vehicle crash that involved a Gwinnett County police cruiser. Dashcam video shows the child striking the driver's side of the patrol vehicle before walking away with minor injuries. Police say the incident highlights the importance of seat belts and child safety restraints.



A newly released dashcam video from the Gwinnett County Police Department shows what officers are calling a miracle after a child was ejected from a vehicle during a crash and survived with only minor injuries.

What we know:

According to police, the collision involved three vehicles, including a Gwinnett County police cruiser. Video from the officer's dashboard camera shows the child being thrown from one of the vehicles and striking the driver's side of the patrol car.

Moments later, the officer opens the patrol vehicle's window and can hear the child screaming. The video then shows the child getting up and attempting to return to the truck from which he had been ejected.

The officer quickly grabbed the child and placed him inside the patrol car for safety.

In the video, the child can be heard telling the officer, "Thank you." When asked if he was okay, the child responded, "Yeah, yeah."

What they're saying:

Police said the child escaped the crash with only minor scratches.

In a social media post accompanying the video, the department said the incident demonstrates why officers emphasize the use of seat belts and child safety restraints.

"This video is nothing short of a miracle," the department wrote.

Officials noted that even drivers who obey traffic laws can become involved in crashes caused by others and urged parents to ensure children are properly restrained on every trip.

The department said the crash also reinforces the goals of its ongoing Operation Summer Brake traffic enforcement campaign, which targets violations linked to serious injury and fatal crashes.

"Traffic enforcement is not just about writing citations," the department said. "It's about preventing tragedies and keeping our community safe."

Police did not release additional information about the crash, including when it occurred or whether anyone else was injured.