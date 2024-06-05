35-year-old Gwinnett County man missing for weeks, police say

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding a 35-year-old man who has been missing for weeks.

Officials say Darrly Joshua Wheeler was last seen by his mother on May 20 near Riverside Parkway and Duluth Highway.

The missing man, who does not have a cell phone, has not spoken to any members of his family since.

Police described Wheeler as 6 feet and 3 inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has a scar on his right forearm and a basketball tattoo on his left shoulder.

Wheeler is believed to have been wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the words "Chicago for Jesus" on it.

If you have any information that could help police find Wheeler, call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.