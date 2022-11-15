Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat

A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16.

After two minors spoke to the court, the entire courtroom was cleared – after it was learned threats were made to the court through the dispatch center. The courtroom was cleared – and Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson is now on the scene – as is extra security.

Court officials have indicated the witness statements are expected to resume shortly.

The jury found Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each count carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin. Judge Dorow has discretion over the other 70 counts -- a decision that will come after victims have their chance to speak.

To begin court on Tuesday, Brooks referred to himself as Darrell Brooks, Jr. It is the first time he has ever stated his full name in court. The judge noted Brooks had filed for a stay of his sentence – and other motions. They would not be dealt with during this hearing.

Brooks did not request his speakers present their statements by Zoom. But the judge has indicated during a break, that the appropriate measures will be taken to ensure Brooks' mother has the Zoom information – and that it can be shared with a pre-approved list of persons.

Victim statements (excerpts)

Lori Lochen, Catholic Communities of Waukesha

"It truly amazes me you deny your accountability," Lochen said. "My prayer for you is you find your salvation."

Bill Mitchell, Catholic Communities of Waukesha

"The evil (Brooks) did showed how strong our community is," Mitchell said. "When the prison door closes on this felon, I won't think about him again."

Jason Pechloff, Catholic Communities of Waukesha

"You have shown no remorse for what you've done," Pechloff said. "You stole our innocence that day…never thought an evil thing like this could happen at a parade."

Margaret Pechulis, Catholic Communities of Waukesha

"I remember the moment someone yelled ‘car!' After that moment, I have a voice in my memory," Pechulis said.

Jeff Rogers, sons marched with Waukesha Blazers (Blazers president)

"We were literally inches away from losing our kids and my life," Rogers said. "I play it over and over in my mind…The moment was a blur."

Jessica Gonzales, representing Waukesha Blazers

"Darrell Brooks drove through our joy…I cannot offer forgiveness; I cannot," Gonzales said. "I ask that the full sentences be issued and he spend the rest of his days without the possibility of parole."

Sheri Sparks, mother of Jackson and Tucker Sparks (stood with Tucker by her side)

"My boys were walking with their friends…I wish I would have known that the last hug I got from him was the last hug," Sparks said. "Every holiday, there will always be an empty chair where Jackson should be…It hurts to breathe sometimes…I'm emotionally and physically exhausted." Sparks finished by adding, "Jackson the other victims deserve closure."

Victim LLL (minor who was hit)

"How could you do thighs? Would you do this to your kids?"

What's ahead Tuesday, Wednesday

Judge Dorow has set aside all of Tuesday in court to hear victim impact statements. The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office said several dozens of people plan to speak or enter a written statement describing how Brooks' actions have impacted their lives.

Brooks has indicated he will have people speak on his behalf as well.

Then on Wednesday afternoon, the judge is expected to hand down her sentence in the Brooks case – and explain her reasoning tied to the charges. In the end, Brooks faces the consecutive six life sentences plus 859 years in prison.

This is a developing story.