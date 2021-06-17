'Dark Crystal' exhibit shines at Atlanta puppetry museum

It took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program and garnered rave reviews for its detailed puppetry and special effects. And now, Netflix series "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" is being celebrated with a fantastic new exhibit right here in Atlanta.

"Masterpiece of Puppetry: Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" opens at Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts on Friday, June 18, featuring original puppets and props used in the 2019 series, a prequel to the 1982 film "The Dark Crystal."

This is the first time the artifacts have been on display for fans, and Center staffers say they help tell the story of how The Jim Henson Company reimagined the earlier hit film, honoring its legacy while also making full use of the modern advancements in puppetry. The exhibit is scheduled to run through the end of October inside the Center’s Worlds of Puppetry Museum and is included in the price of museum admission.

The new exhibit is made possible through the close relationship between The Jim Henson Company and Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts, which already houses the largest collection of Henson puppets, props, and costumes in the world. When we recently interviewed Brian Henson (son of the late Jim Henson) about his Disney+ series "Earth to Ned," we asked about the family’s connection to Atlanta and the puppetry community here.

"It’s just a really, really great, creative center for puppetry" says Henson. "Atlanta has a lot of cool puppetry talent and creative people."

About the exhibit, Henson adds, "For the ‘Dark Crystal’ display, we made so many characters for that show, and it’s great to be able to show them to people."

The Center for Puppetry Arts is located at 1404 Spring Street Northwest in Atlanta, and current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. — click here for more information and to purchase tickets. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive sneak peek at "Masterpiece of Puppetry: Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance!"

