'Dangerous' felon caught with modified gun, drugs in Atlanta, police say

A convicted felon is behind bars after police say a traffic stop revealed a gun, ski mask, and drugs in Atlanta.

On April 27 at around 4:30 p.m., Atlanta police officers stopped a car with no registration near Manigault Street and Walthall Street.

While talking to the driver, officers say they learned he didn't have a driver's license on him and smelled the odor of marijuana.

In their search of the car, officers say they found marijuana, suspected Oxycodone, a Glock 21, a black ski mask, and more suspected marijuana.

The driver, identified as Pontius Thomas, is a "dangerous" convicted felon our of DeKalb County, police say.

He's charged with no tag decal, possession of a controlled substance, possession of Phenylpro, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving a false name to police, and driving with no license.

Thomas is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

His car was impounded due to having no tag or valid registration.