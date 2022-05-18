Dancers prepare for EDIN’s annual Celebrity Dance Challenge

Notable Atlanta personalities — including one of our own Good Day Atlanta team members — have been hard at work in the dance studio, working on show stopping routines that would dazzle even the toughest judges. Now, it’s time for them to show off their fancy footwork at an annual fundraiser for an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

EDIN (Education and Insight on Eating Disorders) will host its annual Celebrity Dance Challenge on May 22 as a part-virtual, part-in-person event, with proceeds supporting the organization’s mission of providing education and early intervention on eating disorders to Georgians. This is the 11th annual Celebrity Dance Challenge, which is EDIN’s largest fundraiser of the year; produced live in a theatrical venue before the pandemic, this year’s show will feature produced videos of each of the dancers screened in front of a small audience; people can also buy tickets to stream the event at home while dining on a delivered meal from The Capital Grille in Dunwoody.

Now, let’s talk about those dancers! This year’s participants include life coach Kwavi Agbeyegbe, realtors Marco Rossi and Chad Carrodus, news anchor Karyn Greer, and our very own Tanya Mendoza, planning editor for Good Day Atlanta!

Tanya’s been training with ballroom dance instructor and military veteran Vincent McLain, and says of the experience thus far, "I always thought I could dance, and then I met Vincent! I feel like for the first time in my life, I am learning how to dance with a partner. I love it."

For more information on EDIN and this year’s Celebrity Dance Challenge, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a special sneak peek at this year’s big event!