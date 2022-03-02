Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns to US from Ukraine, has emotional reunion with wife Peta Murgatroyd at airport

Maksim Chmerkovskiy had an emotional reunion with wife Peta Murgatroyd as he returned home Wednesday from Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy boarded a Finnair flight to the United States after making it to Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday as Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

Chmerkovsky and Murgatroyd were photographed embracing after he landed at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The couple held hands as they exited the airport.

The professional dancer previously went live on his social media account after making it to Warsaw to discuss the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and the guilt he feels about leaving the country.

"I felt wrong leaving," Chmerkovskiy said during the Instagram Live .

He explained the conditions on the train, saying it was packed with people, including women and children. Chmerkovskiy claimed he was not able to get off the train at any stop while heading to Warsaw.

"I still feel guilty being on that train," he added.

Chmerkovskiy also revealed some of his friends are on the front line fighting against the Russian invasion.

RELATED: Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace

US leaders show Ukraine support by wearing blue and yellow at State of the Union

Ukraine crisis: How you can help UNICEF, Project HOPE, and GlobalGiving

"I don’t know if they're dead," he admitted.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro has been splitting his time between Ukraine and Los Angeles for the last six months as he films Ukraine's version of "Dancing with the Stars."

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Chmerkovskiy has been uploading photos and videos of the ongoing war onto his social media account. At one point he told his 1.1 million Instagram followers that he had been arrested in Ukraine.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.

Roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine, and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could pass the 1 million mark soon. Countless others have taken shelter underground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.