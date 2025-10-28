Veteran officer Dan Ferrell takes command of Cobb police

The Brief James "Dan" Ferrell was unanimously confirmed as Cobb County police chief after serving as interim since spring. Ferrell says community outreach and officer wellness will be top priorities of his leadership. He is a 32-year law enforcement veteran who rose through every rank since joining Cobb police in 1996.



Cobb County officially has a new top lawman. James "Dan" Ferrell was sworn in on Tuesday evening as chief of the Cobb County Police Department following a unanimous vote by the Board of Commissioners.

Ferrell has served as interim chief since the spring, after former Chief Stuart VanHoozer retired. He joined the department in 1996 as a patrol officer and has spent 32 years in law enforcement.

James "Dan" Ferrell named Cobb County Police chief

What they're saying:

"He has risen from up the ranks from a patrol officer to a sergeant to a lieutenant to a captain to a major," County Manager Jackie McMorris said.

Ferrell said the department shaped both his life and his leadership style.

"This department is what shaped me into the man I am today. It shaped me into the community service leader I am today," he said.

The new chief outlined his priorities immediately after taking the oath, saying community outreach will be at the core of his approach.

"I truly believe that connection to the community is key to success if you want to have a safer county," Ferrell said.

He added that taking care of officers will be equally important.

"I want to make sure they have mental wellness, physical wellness, financial wellness, they have opportunity for professional growth in our department," he said.

Ferrell also said he plans to expand the department’s use of technology to keep Cobb County streets safer.

His family attended the ceremony, including his father, a former Cobb police employee, and his brother, Marty Ferrell, who is chief of police in Canton.

"I guess I have a great family tree. I had to get promoted, so I could at least hold my own with my brother," Ferrell joked.

Who is Chief Ferrell?

The backstory:

Ferrell is a three-decade law enforcement veteran who joined the Cobb County Police Department as a patrol officer in 1996 and steadily rose through the ranks.

He has served in leadership roles across multiple divisions, including precinct command, SWAT and internal operations, and most recently led the agency as interim chief following Chief Stuart VanHoozer’s retirement.

Ferrell comes from a law enforcement family with his father having previously worked for Cobb police and his brother serves as police chief in Canton.

Since its establishment, the Cobb County Police Department has grown into a leading law enforcement agency serving a county of more than 760,000 residents across roughly 345 square miles.

The chief of police is appointed by the county’s Board of Commissioners and holds ultimate responsibility for the preservation of life, property and order in the county.

Over the decades, multiple chiefs have led the department through community-oriented reforms, technological modernization and expanded outreach efforts, building the agency now credited with national accreditation.