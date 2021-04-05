Expand / Collapse search
Suspect in custody following chase in stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Texas
FOX 4

DALLAS - A suspect was taken into custody after a chase in a stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance..

Video from SKY 4 showed the ambulance speeding on northbound Interstate 635 near the Dallas and Mesquite border, then the chase moved into Collin County for nearly an hour.

The chase ended with the apprehension of the suspect by DPS troopers. The suspect bailed out of the stolen ambulance and attempted to run away, but he was cornered by the troopers near a fence.

Dallas police said the vehicle was reported stolen from a fire station.

The department has a policy against chases unless they involve violent offenders.

