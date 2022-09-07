Dairy Queen has a new fall blizzard menu, blizzard-scented throw pillows

article

As we turn the page on summer, Dairy Queen is getting you ready for the fall with the release of its new blizzard menu with a sweet bonus, a chance to win ice cream-scented throw pillows.

Dairy Queen’s fall blizzard menu is available now at stores across the country but for a limited time. The popular fast-food chain’s three new flavors are the Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard, Reese’s Take 5 Blizzard, and the Snickers Brownie Blizzard.

But if you are looking for some familiar frozen treats for the fall, DQ is bringing back some staples of their menu with the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat, Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat, and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard Treat.

Dairy Queen's new frozen blizzard menu for the fall. (Photo courtesy of Dairy Queen) Expand

The new Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard consists of soft cinnamon roll pieces complimented by a delicious brown butter cinnamon topping combined with a creamy soft serve ice cream. Reese’s Take 5 Blizzard Treat has Reese's peanut butter cups topped with caramel, peanuts, and pretzels with vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

And if these two frozen treats aren’t enough, you can get your hands on the new Snickers Brownie Blizzard Treat which features Snickers and brownie pieces with caramel topping complimented with soft serve.

Dairy Queen’s new scented pillows

These festive throw pillows are created to flavor your home inspired by the scents of fall, including cinnamon and pumpkin.

The pillows come in two sets with the first featuring a swirled cinnamon roll-shaped pillow inspired by DQ’s Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard. There are also two accent pillows in shades of coca and rich cream for the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat and red and pink for the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard Treat.

Dairy Queen pie shaped throw pillow. Pillow flight 2. (Photo courtesy of Dairy Queen) Expand

DQ’s second flight pillow is scented like a slice of pumpkin pie inspired by the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat. The pillows are also complimented by a pair of square pillows featuring a dash of chocolate, caramel and cream inspired by the Snickers Brownie Blizzard and a scent similar to the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard Treat.

Customers can get their hands on these creative, scented pillows by visiting Dairy Queen’s Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter pages starting Wednesday through Sept. 16. Details of the rules are available at DQ.com.

Dairy Queen's new fall throw pillow collection. (Photo courtesy of Dairy Queen) Expand

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.







