Dabney Coleman, ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Tootsie’ actor, dies

Dabney Coleman, the character actor who was known for roles including "Tootsie," "9 to 5" and "Yellowstone," has died. He was 92 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his daughter confirmed the news that Coleman died Thursday. No other details were made immediately available.

Born in 1932 in Austin, Texas, Coleman made early appearances in movies, including 1965's "The Slender Thread" and "Downhill Racer" in 1969.

As a six-footer with an ample black mustache, Coleman made his mark in numerous popular films, including as a stressed-out computer scientist in "War Games," Tom Hanks' father in "You’ve Got Mail" and a fire-fighting official in "The Towering Inferno."

"The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, really — in a uniquely singular way — an archetype as a character actor. He was so good at what he did it’s hard to imagine movies and television of the last 40 years without him," Ben Stiller wrote on X.

Coleman's reputation for playing world-class jerks became cemented in 1980 as the boss to Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin in "9 to 5" (1980).

In 1982, he landed a key role in the classic "Tootsie," further cementing his role as an unlikable wealthy boss.

Coleman won a Golden Globe Award for "The Slap Maxwell Story" and an Emmy Award for best supporting actor in Peter Levin’s 1987 small screen legal drama "Sworn to Silence."

More recently, he played Kevin Costner's father on "Yellowstone" and had a recurring role on "Boardwalk Empire," for which he won two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Twice divorced, Coleman is survived by four children, Meghan, Kelly, Randy and Quincy.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.