Cyclists hold memorial ride for 16-year-old killed in Tucker crash

The Brief Family and friends held a memorial ride for 16-year-old Kadar Alexander, killed in a Tucker e-bike crash. His parents shared emotional memories and called for better safety standards for e-bikes. Dozens of cyclists gathered to honor Kadar with prayers, stickers, and flashing bike lights.



Two weeks after a tragic crash in Tucker took the life of 16-year-old Kadar Alexander, family, friends, and fellow cyclists gathered in northeast Atlanta to honor his memory with a memorial ride through the city.

The backstory:

Kadar was riding his e-bike with a friend near Tucker Middle School when a pickup truck struck them from behind, killing him instantly. His father, Isham Alexander, said the driver told police he didn’t see the teens.

"He and a friend of his were riding home together side by side in front of Tucker Middle School," Alexander said. "They were hit from behind by a pickup truck. The driver said he didn’t see them."

For Kadar’s mother, Rukiyah Abdullah, the loss has been nearly unbearable.

"Profound. Bizarre," she said. "My mom passed exactly three months before he passed — and that’s my whole household."

Still, she said the outpouring of love from Kadar’s biking community has given her strength.

"This is amazing that a whole community of people showed up on behalf of my son," Abdullah said through tears. "I’m hearing the stories. They’re showing the love. I’m just overwhelmed. I’m full."

Community mourns loss of teen

What we know:

Dozens of e-bike riders gathered Saturday evening at Fellini’s Pizza in northeast Atlanta before setting out on a ride through the city in Kadar’s honor. Many wore stickers bearing his name and prayed for his family before taking off together.

"God, please keep us safe in these streets. Rest in peace, Kadar. You were a great young man with a great smile," one rider prayed before the group began their memorial ride.

Family pushes for e-bike safety

What they're saying:

In the wake of his son’s death, Isham Alexander said he’s determined to push for greater safety measures for e-bikes and riders.

"Law enforcement, legislation, and then there’s the manufacturers and retailers," he said. "They should have certain standards. It doesn’t cost that much to put reflectors, like they have on the construction workers’ jackets and vests."

The memorial ride ended with the sound of bike horns and flashing lights — a tribute to a teen remembered as joyful, kind, and full of life.