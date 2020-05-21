CVS Health opens 23 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Georgia

CVS Health is increading the number of COVID-19 testing sites in Georgia.

The company says 23 new sties will open Friday, May 22, 2020 at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27, CVS Health said in a release to FOX 5.

The new testing sites in Georgia include:

CVS Pharmacy, 6031 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30134

CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088

CVS Pharmacy, 5095 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092

CVS Pharmacy, 4345 South Cobb Drive, SE., Smyrna, GA 30080

Advertisement

CVS Pharmacy, 2738 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30003

CVS Pharmacy, 11710 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076

CVS Pharmacy, 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024

CVS Pharmacy, 3785 Sixes Road, Canton, GA 30014

CVS Pharmacy, 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway NW., Lawrenceville, GA 30043

CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road, Dacula, GA 30019

CVS Pharmacy, 3595 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606

CVS Pharmacy, 800 East West Connector SW., Austell, GA 30106

CVS Pharmacy, 4895 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040

CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

CVS Pharmacy, 480 Glynn Street, Fayetteville, GA 30214

CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31406

CVS Pharmacy, 1950 Buford Highway, Buford, GA 30518

CVS Pharmacy, 100 East Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066

CVS Pharmacy, 5690 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405

CVS Pharmacy, 2324 US Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

CVS Pharmacy, 6120 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton, GA 30115

CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30019

CVS Pharmacy, 1544 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210

CVS Health says the opening of additional test sites across the state and country will be announced by the end of the month.