Cursive writing making comeback to Georgia classrooms

The Brief Georgia's updated English Language Arts standards will require cursive writing instruction for students in grades 3 through 5. Third graders will begin learning how to read and write in cursive starting in the 2025–26 school year. Fourth and fifth graders will focus on practicing cursive and improving handwriting fluency to enhance communication skills.



Georgia’s updated English Language Arts curriculum will bring a traditional skill back into classrooms this fall — cursive writing.

What we know:

Beginning in the 2025–26 school year, cursive instruction will be required for third, fourth, and fifth grade students across the state. Under the revised standards, third graders will be introduced to both reading and writing in cursive, learning the unique letter style for the first time.

By fourth and fifth grade, students will continue practicing cursive writing, with the goal of building fluency in handwriting and strengthening their ability to communicate effectively.

The change is part of broader updates to Georgia's K-12 English Language Arts standards approved by the State Board of Education.