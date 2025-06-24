Expand / Collapse search
Cursive writing making comeback to Georgia classrooms

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 8:06am EDT
Georgia
FILE - A teacher helps her third grade student with the placement of her hand while writing the letter "f" in cursive at Narragansett Elementary School on Dec. 20, 2018. (Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) article

FILE - A teacher helps her third grade student with the placement of her hand while writing the letter "f" in cursive. (Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Georgia's updated English Language Arts standards will require cursive writing instruction for students in grades 3 through 5.
    • Third graders will begin learning how to read and write in cursive starting in the 2025–26 school year.
    • Fourth and fifth graders will focus on practicing cursive and improving handwriting fluency to enhance communication skills.

ATLANTA - Georgia’s updated English Language Arts curriculum will bring a traditional skill back into classrooms this fall — cursive writing.

What we know:

Beginning in the 2025–26 school year, cursive instruction will be required for third, fourth, and fifth grade students across the state. Under the revised standards, third graders will be introduced to both reading and writing in cursive, learning the unique letter style for the first time.

By fourth and fifth grade, students will continue practicing cursive writing, with the goal of building fluency in handwriting and strengthening their ability to communicate effectively.

The change is part of broader updates to Georgia's K-12 English Language Arts standards approved by the State Board of Education.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from information about the curriculum posted online (link above). 

