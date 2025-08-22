Cubanos ATL prepares for a busy National Cuban Sandwich Day

The Brief Saturday is National Cuban Sandwich Day, and the team at Metro Atlanta's Cubanos ATL will celebrate in a delicious way. Cubanos ATL is offering a "buy any two Cuban sandwiches, get the third free" deal from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Cubanos ATL was founded by Ozzy Llanes and is located in a unique "tiny house" on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.



The ingredients are simple: mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, ham, roasted pork, and Cuban bread.

But when they’re all put together and pressed, they become a sandwich so good, it gets a day all its own.

Tomorrow — Saturday, Aug. 23 — is National Cuban Sandwich Day, and there’s no place we’d rather celebrate than Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs! We first featured the business back in October 2020, when founder Ozzy Llanes welcomed Good Day Atlanta to his unique "tiny house" structure on Roswell Road; during that visit, he made it clear that Cubanos ATL would be known for two things: "Cuban sandwiches and Cuban coffee."

Five years later, Llanes and his team are still satisfying loyal customers with a delicious selection of Cuban sandwiches, including the El Miami (with the classic ingredients), the El Tampa (which adds salami), and the Media Noche (served on a sweet bread). The menu also includes breakfast items (we recommend the Cuban toast!), coffee drinks, and a caramel flan. And on Saturday, Llanes and his team are offering a special deal: buy any two Cuban sandwiches, get the third free (from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with Ozzy Llanes getting an early start on the National Cuban Sandwich Day celebrations, along with reflecting on the business owner’s connection to the food he shares with Atlanta. To check out our delicious morning at Cubanos ATL, click the video player in this article. And click here for more information on the business, which is located at 6450 Roswell Road C in Sandy Springs and opens at 8 a.m. daily (10 a.m. on Sundays).