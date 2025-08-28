Cross Keys High to get major upgrades in four-year renovation plan

The Brief DeKalb County Schools broke ground Thursday on a four-year renovation project at Cross Keys High School. Plans include new restrooms, courtyards, athletic fields, an auditorium, music suites, and a media center. Superintendent Devon Horton called the upgrades an "access to opportunity moment" for students and families.



DeKalb County Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning to mark the start of a major renovation project at Cross Keys High School.

What we know:

The multi-year project will bring significant upgrades for students and staff, including new restrooms, courtyards, baseball fields, an auditorium, music suites, a media center, and redesigned bus and car drop-off areas.

Supt. Devon Horton said the improvements reflect the district’s commitment to equity and opportunity. "We want to make sure that our students and families that are served by this magnet school receive everything that they rightfully deserve," Horton said. "As the superintendent, this is an access to opportunity moment for us to show that we are committed to continuing on the journey and building a stronger and better path for each and every student that we have."

What's next:

The district estimates the work will take about four years to complete.