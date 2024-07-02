Critically missing juvenile: Teen with autism last seen in Old Fourth Ward found safe

article

UPDATE: The missing teen has been found safely.

-----

ATLANTA – Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy who has autism and is non-verbal, last seen in the Old Fourth Ward. The Atlanta Police Department considers him a critically missing juvenile.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Ramses Hoppa was last seen around 1:15 p.m. walking south on the Atlanta BeltLine near the skate park located at 830 Willoughby Way NE.

Police met with his family members at the BeltLine Kroger.

Hoppa is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. It was not immediately clear what he was wearing.

'We are asking anyone who has seen Ramses Hoppa to please contact the APD and/or call 911 or Crime Stoppers to report the missing child's location immediately,' Atlanta police wrote in a release to FOX 5.

Police say the child is non-verbal and delayed.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Those with tips on his whereabouts can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

