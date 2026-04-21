Critical missing girl last seen on Angier Avenue in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for 11-year-old Bella Russaw. The child was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Atlanta. She was wearing a purple sweatshirt and Nike sneakers when she vanished.



Atlanta police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon from an area in northeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Bella Russaw, 11, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving the area of Angier Avenue and Arnold Road NE.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Russaw is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was wearing a purple sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue-and-white Nike shoes at the time she was last seen.

Bella Russaw (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators have classified her as a "critical missing" person.

What we don't know:

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if Russaw was alone when she left the area or if she has a history of running away from home.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen this child or has information about where she might be is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also provide tips to the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.