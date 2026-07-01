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CRITICAL MISSING: 76-year-old woman missing in Duluth area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Duluth
Published July 1, 2026 9:59 AM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 9:59 AM EDT
article

Maria Fargosa. Courtesy of Duluth Police Department

The Brief

    • Duluth police have issued a Mattie's Call for 76-year-old Maria Fargosa.
    • She was last seen leaving her home on Clearbrooke Way around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
    • Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is urged to call 911 or Duluth police.

DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 76-year-old woman who has been reported missing and is considered a critical missing person.

What we know:

Police have issued a Mattie's Call for Maria Fargosa, who is approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall.

Investigators said Fargosa was last seen leaving her home on Clearbrooke Way in the Riverbrooke subdivision at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have not released additional details about what she was wearing or where she may have been headed.

Anyone who has seen Fargosa or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151 or dial 911 immediately.

The Source

  • Information above provided via email from Duluth Police Department. 

DuluthMissing PersonsNews