Atlanta's Special Victims Unit is searching for a critical missing 10-year-old girl. Police believe she left home some time on Sunday.

Josiah Lett went missing after her mother left the house on Westchester Boulevard, according to police. When her mother returned and realized her child was gone, she called police.

Lett was described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and about 100 pounds.

If you see her, call 911 immediately.