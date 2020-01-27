Criminals targeting Georgians with fake deputy phone scam

Deputies in Fulton County are warning residents about a new version of an old phone scam spreading through the state of Georgia.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, citizens have been reporting calls from scammers saying they are a member of Sheriff Ted Jackson's senior command staff. In the cases, the perpetrators have been telling the residents they must pay a fine right away or they will face jail time.

"While the setup seemed perhaps professional, it is in fact a con game," a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said.

In one case, deputies say the scammers contacted a Fulton County employee at work. After getting the call, the employee called the real deputy. When the commander called back, officials say the crooks told him to "press one" so that he could speak to a person impersonating himself.

Officials say the scam dates back to 15 years ago and often involves fake court employees or deputies saying there is an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. In some cases, the impersonator even provides a date, time, courtroom number, or more. Some scammers spoof telephone numbers of real government agencies, tricking the caller ID. The calls have been seen nationwide, with scammers working throughout the state of Georgia.

If you get one of these phony phone calls, just remember that deputies will not call you on the phone for cash. Please report the calls to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 404-612-5100.