Crews working to repair Decatur water main break, roads closed

Crews have closed two Decatur roads after a water main break Sunday morning.

Officials say the 20-inch water main break is on the 900 block of Clairmont Avenue.

DeKalb County crews are on the scene working to isolate and repair the break at this time.

For a time, crews stopped working on the water main to allow Atlanta Gas Light workers to repair a damaged gas line, which was unrelated to the water main.

While crews are working on the break, Clairmont Avenue is closed from Scott Boulevard to North Decatur Road. Westchester Drive is also shut down between Scott Boulevard and Harold Byrd Drive.

Officials say if you live in the area and experience brown water, you should run your faucet until it is clear.

Any customers experiencing issues connected to the break should contact 770-270-6243.