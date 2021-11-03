Crews shut down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to battle major business fire

article

Gwinnett County firefighters shut down parts of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard while battling a major blaze at a business Wednesday morning.

Officials say crews responded to a business fire on the 1400 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Buford shortly after 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, firefighters say they discovered the building heavily covered with flames and started working to get it under control.

Crews shut down the road in both directions so that they could access a fire hydrant on the other side of the road from the business.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

_____

