‘It wasn’t my time’: Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with Paulding County heroes

The Brief Immediate CPR proved critical as Deputy Resko saved Tim Gayton’s life by performing chest compressions before medical personnel arrived. Both the survivor and the deputy strongly urge the general public to master basic life-saving CPR skills. Recent body camera footage of the rescue will now serve as an educational tool to train future responders.



A group of Paulding County deputies, EMTs, and medical personnel were honored Tuesday at WellStar Paulding Hospital for their life-saving actions following a harrowing roadside emergency. The ceremony marked the first time the first responders met the man they saved since the December afternoon his heart stopped behind the wheel.

What they're saying:

The survivor, Tim Gayton, shared emotional hugs with the team that brought him back to life.

"It wasn’t my time," Gayton said. "I always try to do right and spend time with my kids and my grandkids. So just keep doing that."

The incident occurred on Dec. 13, 2025, after Gayton finished shopping at a Walmart in Hiram. As he pulled his vehicle onto busy Highway 278, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, which triggered a car crash.

"Pulled out, and honestly, it’s the last thing I remember," Gayton said. "Next thing I remember, I woke up in the hospital."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A bystander runs toward Tim Gayton’s vehicle on busy Highway 278 to provide help after a cardiac arrest led to a car crash on December 13, 2025.

Deputy Christopher Resko, a four-year veteran of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, happened to be nearby when the wreck occurred. He knew something was wrong when he saw a bystander running toward the vehicle.

"I said, 'That's not normal,'" Resko recalled. He rushed to the car to find Gayton unresponsive. "I go to Mr. Gayton and he's unconscious, no pulse."

Resko immediately began performing CPR, a skill he now urges everyone to master.

"Very important. Everyone should learn CPR, just the basic chest compressions," Resko said.

For the deputy, the experience has redefined his view of law enforcement.

"When I first started, my goal was to catch the bad guys, drive fast... that kind of thing," Resko said. "And now this kind of thing... saving someone's life with CPR brings a different kind of fulfillment and honor."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Survivor Tim Gayton hugs a Paulding County deputy during a ceremony honoring the first responders who saved his life at Wellstar Paulding Hospital on January 20, 2026. (FOX 5)

The life-saving efforts were captured on body camera footage. Paulding County only began utilizing the technology in November, and Gayton said he hopes the recording of his rescue can be used to train others in the future.

As for his outlook on life, Gayton said the experience has shifted his perspective.

"Live life every day," Gayton said. "I’m blessed and won't take my days for granted."

What you can do:

Some places in North Georgia to learn CPR include:

North Georgia Technical College: Offers courses at the Clarkesville, Blairsville, and Currahee campuses.

Lanier Technical College: Provides training across the Gainesville (Oakwood), Cumming, and Dawsonville locations.

Chattahoochee Technical College: Features various safety and CPR programs at their Marietta, Jasper, and Woodstock campuses.

Red Cross Training Portal (Georgia): Classes in Rome, Athens, Alpharetta, or Marietta, among others

Wellstar Health System: Check their system-wide calendar for community CPR events.

Classic City CPR: A highly-rated private provider based in Bogart/Athens that offers flexible scheduling for Red Cross and AHA certifications.

North Georgia CPR: Specializes in mobile and on-site training across North Georgia for businesses and small groups.