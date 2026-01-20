Atlanta officer injured while arresting fugitive wanted for murder

article

The Brief An Atlanta police officer was injured taking a man to the ground during an arrest Monday afternoon. A gun in the fugitive's waistband went off grazing the officer's leg. Rakwon Brooks was wanted for a three-year-old murder in DeKalb County at the time of his arrest.



An Atlanta police officer was injured on Monday while arresting a man wanted for a Decatur murder that happened over three years ago.

What we know:

Officers responded to a location on Troy Street NW around 1:09 p.m. after receiving reports of a dispute involving a weapon. Investigators say an argument broke out, which escalated to a gun being pulled out during a fight.

The man fled the scene but was found near the 200 block of Stafford Street NW.

During the arrest, the man, identified as Rakwon Brooks, 28, resisted and reached into his waistband, where he had a gun. While taking Brooks to the ground, his gun went off, grazing the officer’s leg.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The backstory:

Atlanta police discovered that Brooks was wanted for murder and battery, and domestic violence in DeKalb County.

Brooks is accused of shooting Quakari Freeman at a Decatur apartment complex on Holcombe Road. The deadly shooting happened on July 1, 2022.

In addition to his DeKalb County charges, Brooks faces charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, obstruction of law enforcement, simple battery, family violence, and other related charges in connection with the Monday arrest.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the Monday fight involving Brooks or if police recovered the firearm.

Police have not released the identity of the injured officer.