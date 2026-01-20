Fatal accident closes part of Lakewood Avenue in SW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police say a fatal two-vehicle accident has temporarily shut down part of Lakewood Avenue on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The crash happened near the 2000 block of Lakewood Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they found a person who was declared dead on the scene.

Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The road surrounding the accident remains closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic cameras show westbound traffic backed up at Lakewood Terrace SE.

What we don't know:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit responded to investigate what led up to the fatal collision.

Police do not know when the roadway will reopen.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.