Crew working on water main break near Moury Avenue, Jonesboro Road

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management responded to a water main break at the intersection of Moury Avenue and Jonesboro Road late Friday morning.

Crews are working "aggressively" to make repairs to the 24-inche water main affecting the service area, according to a press release. Impacted residents and businesses may experience a temporary disruption of water service and/or low water pressure.

At this time, it is not known how long it will take for the repair to be made.