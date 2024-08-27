Credit card skimmer found in Georgia grocery store checkout machine, police say

article

A police department in Georgia is reminding shoppers to pay attention when they go to pay at places like grocery stores.

The Rockmart Police Department says a credit card skimmer was found on the checkout machine at the city's Ingles.

The illegal device was placed on the machine at lane one near the deli on Aug. 20. It was found two days later.

Investigators say scammers use the machines to steal credit card information.

If you shopped at the grocery store in the time before the skimmer was found, police say you should monitor your account for suspicious purchases.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Rockmart detectives at (770) 684-2703.