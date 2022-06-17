Crazy video captures Cypress police chase through golf course

A wild police chase through a golf course in Cypress was caught on video this week.

In the video, you can see a car being pursued by a Harris County Constable Precinct 4 cruiser.

It all started as a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

The chase later ended up on the Cypress Lakes Golf Course before the suspect crashed in a nearby subdivision.

The driver, Grey Martinez, was booked on felony charges, including spitting on the arresting officer.

The passenger, Trevor Passmore, was charged for evading arrest.

