Crazy video captures Cypress police chase through golf course

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Texas
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police chase rumbles through Cypress Golf Course

A police chase this week went barreling through a Cypress Golf Course. Check out the wild video.

CYPRESS, Texas - A wild police chase through a golf course in Cypress was caught on video this week. 

In the video, you can see a car being pursued by a Harris County Constable Precinct 4 cruiser. 

It all started as a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. 

The chase later ended up on the Cypress Lakes Golf Course before the suspect crashed in a nearby subdivision.

The driver, Grey Martinez, was booked on felony charges, including spitting on the arresting officer. 

The passenger, Trevor Passmore, was charged for evading arrest. 
 