Expand / Collapse search

Craving pizza this weekend? You could try this spot in Midtown

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tripe Jays Pizza Bar stops by GDA

Jeremiah from Tripe Jay Pizza Bar stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Saturday to showcase of their many offerings.

ATLANTA - It is a local pizza shot that is saucy, cheesy, and hits all the good spots.

Jeremiah from Tripe Jays Pizza Bar stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Saturday.

He showed off some selections the metro Atlanta eatery had to offer.

Jay’s Pizza Bar is located at 1020 Piedmont Avenue in Midtown Atlanta.

It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Learn more by going to triplejayspizza.com