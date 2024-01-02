Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 in Cobb County, multiple injuries

article

All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 have been shut down after a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Cobb County.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on I-75 northbound at Cumberland Boulevard.

Officials tell FOX 5 that four vehicles were involved in the wreck and there are multiple injuries reported.

Police have blocked off the interstate and are diverting traffic to Cumberland Boulevard and Highway 41 while crews work at the scene.

Authorities have not released information on what led up to the crash or the conditions of anyone involved.

Drivers should prepare for major delays and use Highway 41 as an alternate route.