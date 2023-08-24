Fatal crash shuts down I-20 westbound in Douglas County

article

At least one person has died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 20 in Douglas County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation tells FOX 5 the crash happened on I-20 just before Lee Road, which is at exit 41.

SKYFOX 5 saw crews working on an overturned tractor-trailer truck that had spilled diesel on the interstate

The early-morning crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20.

Emergency responders are at the scene trying to clear the roadway as quickly as possible.

Drivers should expect major delays and look for alternate routes.

Officials have not shared details about what led up to the crash or identified the person involved who died.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.