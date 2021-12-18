Expand / Collapse search

Crash on Downtown Connector causes southbound delays

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:33AM
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta

Major delays on Downtown Connector

No word on injuries or if fog played a part in the incident.

ATLANTA - A crash on the Downtown Connector has caused a major traffic jam heading south. 

At about 7:28 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation said one of the seven lanes was blocked.

Initially, six of the seven lanes on Interstate 75/85 south are blocked after the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit. 

Officials responded to the wreck at about 6:57 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest on injuries. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE