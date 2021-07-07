All eastbound lanes on I-20 re-open following crash involving two trucks , GDOT says
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation says a crash involving two trucks has been cleared on Interstate 20 in Atlanta.
There are still major delays on the interstate moving east.
The closure was near Lowery Boulevard.
Officials originally projected the wreck to be cleared today by 10:30 a.m.
