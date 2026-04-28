Postal service worker killed Monday night in DeKalb County identified

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a crash involving a postal truck. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Larkspur Terrace. The victim has been identified as a 40-year-old woman from Atlanta.



Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck that happened Monday night.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 7:11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Larkspur Terrace near Iris Lane. On arrival, police officers located a two-vehicle collision between the postal vehicle and a passenger vehicle. The preliminary investigation suggests the passenger vehicle was making a turn from Iris Lane onto Larkspur when it struck the postal truck, causing it to overturn. The driver of the postal truck died of their injuries at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed the "tragic loss of a postal family member" in the fatal incident. They released the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will be providing counseling services to our employees at the Decatur Main Post Office as the investigation into the incident continues."

The postal service worker has been identified as 40-year-oild Tinisha Cade from Atlanta.

What they're saying:

A witness described the chaotic scene moments after the crash.

"I ran to the window… and when I looked to my right, I saw the mail carrier truck on the side," the witness said.

The witness also said that a man on the scene was screaming that a woman was under the truck.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the details of the incident and the identity of the postal service employee has not been released at this time.

What's next:

More information may be released by police at a later time. Check back for updates.