Crash closes northbound lanes of I-75 near Exit 277 on Monday morning

A crash involving at least one tractor-trailer and possibly two has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Exit 277 in Cherokee County.

What we know:

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, delays are expected for approximately 2 hours.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m.

At this time, GDOT has not said what caused the crash or confirmed exactly how many vehicles were involved.

It is also unknown if any injuries are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.