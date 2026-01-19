Expand / Collapse search

Crash closes northbound lanes of I-75 near Exit 277 on Monday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 19, 2026 8:01am EST
Cherokee County
Crash closes I-75 NB near Exit 277

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving at least one tractor-trailer and possibly two has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Exit 277 in Cherokee County.

What we know:

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, delays are expected for approximately 2 hours.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. 

At this time, GDOT has not said what caused the crash or confirmed exactly how many vehicles were involved.

It is also unknown if any injuries are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia Department of Transportation. 

