Crash closes northbound lanes of I-75 near Exit 277 on Monday morning
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving at least one tractor-trailer and possibly two has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Exit 277 in Cherokee County.
What we know:
According to Georgia Department of Transportation, delays are expected for approximately 2 hours.
The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m.
At this time, GDOT has not said what caused the crash or confirmed exactly how many vehicles were involved.
It is also unknown if any injuries are involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for an update.