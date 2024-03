A crash investigation is underway on Interstate 285 southbound just past Memorial Drive in DeKalb County.

The crash was reported around 7:40 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., it appears some traffic was moving by the crash on the right shoulder.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if able. Use Interstate 75/Interstate 85 as an alternate.

FOX 5 will update this story as more information is received.