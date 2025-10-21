All lanes reopen after crash on I-20EB near Panola Road in DeKalb County

A major crash closed all lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound in DeKalb County near Panola Road (Exit 17) early Tuesday morning, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Shortly before 6 a.m., it was reported that the lanes had reopened and traffic was beginning to flow again.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries. FOX 5 Atlanta will update this story with that information if it is received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.