All lanes reopen after crash on I-20EB near Panola Road in DeKalb County

Updated  October 21, 2025 5:53am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crash on I-20EB past Panola Road in DeKalb County is blocking all lanes on Tuesday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A major crash closed all lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound in DeKalb County near Panola Road (Exit 17) early Tuesday morning, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Shortly before 6 a.m., it was reported that the lanes had reopened and traffic was beginning to flow again. 

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries. FOX 5 Atlanta will update this story with that information if it is received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story comes from Georgia Department of Transportation. The original story has been updated since publication. 

